Bongani in conversation with Herman Mashaba, outgoing Executive Mayor of JHB

Herman Mashaba outgoing Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg



Fighting corruption, growing Joburg’s economy were some of the promises made by outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba when he traded business for politics.

However, three years later, he can no longer reconcile himself with a party which believes that race is irrelevant, a party which he once believed was aligned with his values.