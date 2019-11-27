Zeinab Badawi on season 2 of BBC's History of Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zeinab Badawi Presenter of BBC's History of Africa



This is the motivation of BBC's History of Africa, to deliver stories of Africa, as told by Africans. In the History of Africa series, Zeinab Badawi travels across the continent, examining the origins of humankind, human development, the origins of civilization, and much more.