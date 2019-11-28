Christmas party for destitute children and elderly of Alex

Linda Twala "The Father of Alex" : Founder of the Phuthaditjaba Centre



Known as the Father of Alex, Tat’ Linda Twala has been serving his community and known for his philanthropy work in the impoverished township of Alexandra. The spirit of giving is in his DNA and true to his spirit, his organisation is holding a Christmas party for the elderly and disadvantaged children and needs our help. He joins us on the line.