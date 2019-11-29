What does African unity mean today?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Samia Nkrumah President of Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Center



“I accept it also as an honour, not only to South Africa, but to the whole

continent of Africa, to all its people, whatever their race, colour or

creed.” These were the words of Chief Albert Luthuli when he received

the Nobel Peace Prize in 1960. Like Kwame Nkrumah, he believed in an

independent united Africa.