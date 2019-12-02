Fixing the shambolic state of Cricket South Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thabang Moroe CEO of Cricket South Africa.



It is uncertain times for Cricket South Africa and the Proteas, as the cricket body is in a shambolic state of turmoil. There are reports of financial problems, litigations, crumbling relations between the players and Cricket South Africa, lack of sponsors, and the

poor performances of the national teams, no Director, an interim coach, some describing the state of affairs as embarrassing.