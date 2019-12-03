Is Zimbabwe’s economy nearing collapse?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Doug Coltart Human Rights Lawyer and Activist



Is Zimbabwe’s economy nearing collapse? High unemployment, food shortages and rolling power blackouts. IMF saying Zimbabwe has the highest inflation rate in the world, worse

than Venezuela, the country is faced with hard-currency shortages while battling inflationary pressures, food shortages, electricity challenges, a UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, said man-made starvation is "slowly making its way into Zimbabwe".