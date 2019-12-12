IFE South Africa fixes elevator for Sibusiso Zondi

In August on What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn, you heard the story of Sibusiso Zondi who has cerebral palsy and had been unable to leave his home for years because of a faulty elevator.



IFE South Africa stepped in and offered to fix the elevator. Bongani speaks to IFE South Africa and Zamajali Ngcobo, Sibusiso's mother.