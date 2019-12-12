Eskom outages: Should we buy the President’s explanation?

Sikonathi Mantshantsha Associate Editor at Daily Maverick



President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantshe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan met with Eskom Board and management. After this meeting, it was revealed that Eskom is experiencing multisystematic failures and acts of sabotage because somebody

disconnected an instrument which led to 2000 megawatts of power loss.