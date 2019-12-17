129 drunken drivers arrested in Johannesburg

Wayne Minnaar : Spokesperson of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD)



More than 1 600 motorists have been arrested nationally for various traffic offences since the start of the festive season. In Johannesburg, JMPD officers have so far arrested 129 drunken drivers since the Festive Season Operations was launched in Johannesburg at

the Crown Interchange on the 02 December 2019.