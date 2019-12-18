The price of petrol is expected to drop by 17 cents in January 2020

Layton Beard : Spokesperson at the Automobile Association of South Africa



The price of petrol is expected to drop by 17 cents in January 2020, according to estimates from the AA. Diesel is expected to increase marginally, while illuminating paraffin will see a slight decrease. The AA based its outlook on the Central Energy Fund’s unaudited midmonth



fuel price data.