Mosa Mabuza CEO at the Council for Geosciences



The International Energy Agency released the 2019 global coal report, which placed the future of coal in SA at crossroads. According to the IEA report, global coal power generation is likely to decline in 2019. The South African Council for Geoscience has blasted banks for stopping investments in new coal projects, saying banks are acting irresponsibly by not investing in coal mining.