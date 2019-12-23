top former executives involved in Eskom, Transnet and engineering firms to be arrested

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson, SIU



Host: Clement Manyathela, Standing In - Bongani Bingwa



The Sunday Times is reporting that a number of former executives at Eskom and Transnet along with multi-national engineering firms – are set to face arrest within weeks. The paper reported that the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority have revealed that a number of top former executives involved in Eskom, Transnet and engineering firms assisting the embattled state-owned entities could be arrested as early as January 2020. These include former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, and former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.