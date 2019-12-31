SA readies for KFC couple’s wedding

Topic: It’s almost time! SA readies for KFC couple’s wedding.



Guest: Zinhle Modiselle, KFC Comms Director,



It’s just a matter of hours before the wedding of South Africa’s favourite couple,



Nonhlanhla Soldaat (37) and Hector Mkansi (38). The couple will be saying their 'I dos' for the second time on 31 December. The couple's KFC proposal went viral earlier this year leading to the country jumping on the bandwagon to help plan their wedding. Social media users even wanted them to do a national wedding, open to the entire country.