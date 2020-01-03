Inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office a step closer as the committee adopts

Topic: Inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office a step closer as the committee adopts



draft rules to remove a Chapter 9 institution head. Where is the process now?



Guest: Adv. Glynnis Breytenbach, DA MP



Host: Clement Manyathela, In-for Bongani Bingwa

An inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane's fitness to hold office is one step closer to reality.

Last year, the National Assembly's rules committee adopted draft rules for the removal of the head of a Chapter 9 institution, such as the Public Protector.