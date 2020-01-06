Escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Guest: Seyyed Hosseini, Independent Analyst on the Middle East



President Trump on Sunday evening doubled down on his claim that he would target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliated for the targeted killing of one of its top generals, and threatened “very big sanctions” on Iraq if American troops are forced to leave the country.

Trump reiterated to reporters the spirit of a Twitter post on Saturday, when he said the United States government had identified 52 sites for retaliation against Iran if there were a response to Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani’s death. Some, he tweeted, were of “cultural” significance. Such a move could be considered a war crime under international laws, but Mr. Trump said Sunday that he was undeterred.