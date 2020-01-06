Matric results merely confirm the impact of SA’s inequalities/ Does SA have a mathematics problem?

Guest: Professor Mary Metcalfe, Education Expert

According to media reports Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce that the matric pass rate has breached the 80% threshold for the first time.

Educational expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says that considering the pass rate had been growing by more than 1.6% over the past decade, the improvement was to be expected.

The national pass rate for the National Senior Certificate has been steadily improving over the past 10 years from 62.6% in 2008 to 78.2% in 2018. This is an average increase of 1.6% a year.