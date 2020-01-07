How Government plans to address drought in Eastern Cape

Guest: Sputnik Ratau, Department of Water and Sanitations Spokesperson

Host: Bongani Bingwa



The Eastern Cape Executive Council met yesterday with human settlements, water, and sanitation minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, in East London today to discuss ways to respond to the worsening drought conditions in the province. Water levels in the number of dams in the province were reported to be decreasing to below 50% of capacity.