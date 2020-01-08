2019 matric pass rate of 81.3% is highest recorded in the last 25

Eastern Cape, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest improvements as the national matric pass rate rose to a record 81.3% in 2019. The jump suggests inequalities in education may be reduced, but there are still challenges with the quality of schooling and the many, many students who don’t make it to Grade 12. The overall pass rate has steadily risen from 70.7% in 2015. The real standouts in 2019 were the increases in pass rates in previously poor-performing areas of the country. Free State was the best performer with a total pass rate of 88.4%, followed by Gauteng at 87.2% and North West at 86.8%. The lowest pass rates were recorded.