Matric pass rate may rise, however celebrating matric pass rate has become almost farcical says Equal Education.

Guest: Roné McFarlane - Co-Head of Research at Equal Education



Lobby group Equal Education says while the release of the matric results remains a critical moment for hundreds of thousands of learners, these results do not provide a good indication of the health of the education system as a whole. Equal Education has cautioned that it is extremely critical for the department of basic education (DBE) to ensure that pupils got a “quality” education in the foundation phase of schooling to avoid dropping out of the system, especially with reports that nationally, only 60% of learners reach grade 12 and only 37% of those who start the journey actually pass.