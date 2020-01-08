Government’s plan to ‘nationalise’ all sports, clubs and gyms in South Africa

Guests:Professor Stevens Cornelius, Sports Regulation & Law Expert from the University of Pretoria and Kobus Marais - South African Sports Federation



A new draft amendment bill by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is looking to bring all sports codes, clubs and fitness organisations under the direct regulatory control of the minister – which could mean bad news for South Africa’s participation in international events. The bill, released by the department earlier in December, has been published for written inputs from the bodies affected. The DA has called for an extension on the comment time for a controversial amendment bill that could see the country's sports "nationalised".