The ANC wants to revive hope ahead of 8 Jan statement

Guest: Pule Mabe - ANC NEC Member & National spokesperson



The January 8 statement is a declaration by the ANC national executive committee that is delivered on the party’s birthday. The statement is the programme of the party for the year. Its contents spell out the government’s plans and inform the tone of the state of the nation address and the budget speech. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been warned not to sell pipe dreams to citizens when he delivers the ANC January 8 statement next weekend. Political analysts have advised Ramaphosa to use his third January 8 statement to address the most immediate challenges confronting the country in the face of growing discontent with his presidency...