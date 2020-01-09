Does Home Affairs still have long queues after interventions introduced in November?

Guest: Siya Qoza, Department of Home Affairs Spokesperson



In November, The Department of Home Affairs worked on a number of initiatives to cut down on queues in its offices around the country. In a presentation on Tuesday (26 November), director-general Thulani Mavuso said the issue of reducing queues at Home Affairs offices has been made a ministerial priority. “In April 2018, the Minister directed the department to conduct an assessment in order to develop intervention strategies that will deal with the challenges long queues.