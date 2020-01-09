New tech platform matches students with scholarships

Guest: Vuyo Pakade, Founder of Foonda



Twenty-five-year-old Vuyo Pakade has created a tech platform that matches students with scholarships, grants and other academic sponsorships to fund their studies. Foonda allows for students to create a profile in a centralised place where they can see which kind of scholarship they qualify for and what they need to apply for. He says he was inspired by his mother’s success as a doctor after her own scholarship changed her life.