Do the lives of the transgender community really matter?

Guest: Jabulani Chen Pereira, Founder & Director, Iranti-Org

Shock as school transgender rights champion Nare Mphela murdered- Do the lives of the transgender community really matter?



Nare Mphela, who won a landmark transgender discrimination case against her Limpopo high school in 2017, has been murdered in her home. Mphela’s body was allegedly discovered with numerous stab wounds this week in her rented house in the Makopane area. It’s understood that the home was also set on fire. No arrests have been made.