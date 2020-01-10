What is the Justice Department doing to ensure that the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community is not at constant risk?

Guest: Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery - head of the task team on LGBTI hate

What is the role of government in ensuring that lives of the LGBTQIA+ community are safe guarded? What interventions have been introduced to the justice system to assist the LGBTQIA+ community? How has the National Task Team which was established by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in 2011 assisted the community?