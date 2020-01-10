Hero taxi driver helps KZN mom give birth in minibus, clinic probed for alleged misconduct.

Guest: Nhlonipho Zulu, Taxi Driver



A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver has been hailed as a “hero” after he helped a woman give birth in his taxi on Wednesday. According to the provincial health department, the 31-year-old taxi driver, Nhlonipho Zulu, was about to finish his shift when an eight-month pregnant passenger told him she suspected she was about to go into labour. Zulu was travelling between Nongoma and Hlabisa at the time and had to drop off two other passengers before rushing the pregnant mother, in her early 20s, to the nearest clinic.