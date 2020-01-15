Hawks in North West arrest four suspects for allegedly trying to sell lion paws

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso Hawks Spokesperson



Last week, you heard on this show about the spate of lion poaching in the country



Adam Fowles, a conservationist and lion breeder with Rhino 911, told us about poachers who have butchered lions for body parts. Now, there have been arrests. Four suspects were arrested for allegedly trying to sell lion paws. They are expected to apply for bail at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court in the North West.



The suspects are facing charges of contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act. These arrests came days after eight mutilated lion carcasses were discovered in the North West about 60km from Swartruggens on Friday 3 January.