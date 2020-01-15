Hawks in North West arrest four suspects for allegedly trying to sell lion paws

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso Hawks Spokesperson
Last week, you heard on this show about the spate of lion poaching in the country
Adam Fowles, a conservationist and lion breeder with Rhino 911, told us about poachers who have butchered lions for body parts. Now, there have been arrests. Four suspects were arrested for allegedly trying to sell lion paws. They are expected to apply for bail at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court in the North West.
The suspects are facing charges of contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act. These arrests came days after eight mutilated lion carcasses were discovered in the North West about 60km from Swartruggens on Friday 3 January.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief Executive
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.