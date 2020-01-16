Telkom could cut 3000 jobs - letter to unions

Africa speaks to Aubrey Tshabalala General Secretary of the Communications Workers Union and Mooketsi Mocumi, Telkom Group Executive for Communication on planned retrenchments



According to the Communictions Workers' Union, Telkom has served unions with letters regarding planned retrenchments of 3 000 workers. Aubrey Tshabalala, the General Secretary of the Communications Workers Union, says that they were told by Telkom that the company's voice business has dropped, forcing them to start a restructuring process.