The State of SOEs in South Africa; where have SOEs worked?

Thabang Motsohi Director at Lenomo Strategic Advisory & author of Fit for Purpose



2019 has been a bad year for SA’s biggest state-owned enterprises. Many of South Africa’s major public entities have been implicated in state capture and corruption, including allegations of the looting of billions of rands through the irregular awarding of contracts, faced financial burdens, putting further strain on the already ailing economy.