Minnie Dlamini on the growth of her MD Skincare brand

Bongani speaks to Minnie Dlamini : Media personality & Founder of MD Skincare



Minnie Dlamini-Jones is celebrating 10 years in the entertainment industry. Last year, she entered the terrain of entrepreneurship after launching her skincare range, M.D. She had kept her business venture for about five years, and faced many challenges to get it going.