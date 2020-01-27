Comment by Bongani Bingwa: Are judges soft on their own
Despite the actions of law enforcement and provincial authorities, some taxi operators are still forcing passengers out of private vehicles. What is being done about this? Bongani speaks to Ayanda Allie Paine, spokesperson in the Department of Transport
The Covid-19 pandemic has hampered many industries in the country. What is being done to bring in more investment and support industries? Bongani speaks to Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.
Thumbs up for the sputnik 5 the Russian Covid vaccine works.
The death of captain Tom the UK’s pandemic hero fundraiser was 100.
Interns in the procurement department at Kalafong Hospital have not been paid after being hired by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development in November 2020. Bongiwe Gambu, spokesperson in the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development.
India's economic reform programme in the 1990s enabled the country to pull 138 million people out of poverty. What could South Africa learn from India in its economic reform? Bongani speaks to Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairperson of the Planning Commission of India.
Bongani speaks to DA Parliamentary Chief Whip Natasha Mazzanone, who responds to concerns raised at the State Capture Inquiry that no one was held accountable after Parliament's inquiry into state capture.
Britain’s youngest terrorist crimes committed by a 13 year old Neo Nazi.
The bio rocket a test trial with implications for space travel.
South Africa's first consignment of AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccines has arrived in the country. How will they be stored and distributed? Bongani speaks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac.