Violent protests at Universities

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Ahmed Bawa CEO of Universities South Africa



Lectures have been called off for the rest of the week at the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) after protests and vandalism on the university's campuses. Several buildings have been burnt at the university's Pietermaritzburg and Durban campuses. Students have vowed to continue their protests until the university management gives in to their demands.