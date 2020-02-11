Prasa to face Competition Tribunal on charges of abusing its dominance

Bongani speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele : Commissioner of the Competition Commission and Tumisang Kgaboesele : CEO of Africa People Mover (APM)



The Competition Commission has taken Prasa and its subsidiary Autopax to the competition tribunal for prosecution. This follows complaints of anti-competitive behavior relating to its Pay- On-Use system and access to Park Station. The Commission has accused PRASA and Autopax of abuse of dominance.