NSFAS turn around plan

Bongani speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, National Student Financial Aid Scheme Administrator.



The start of year 2020 was no different from previous years. Most Universities across the country were brought to a standstill by students protesting over a number of issues, including historic debt amounting to R10-billion, which they say, prevents them from receiving their academic records, NSFAS payments and their accommodation conditions.