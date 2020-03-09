A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed

Many of you panic buying hand sanitizers, masks, multivitamins, cyber-bullying travelers from Italy, Tembbisa removed from the list of hospitals, reports that you can take home test, but the big question being: should we panic and what of the 55 000+ recovered cases? Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology: University of Witwatersrand, Director: MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Uni in studio to take some of your questions.