David Lucas, Cancer Survivor

David is an ambassador for the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and is launching a foundation that people can donate to on their birthdays – asking friends for money for good causes instead of gifts.



The Daredevil run, launched 10 years ago, sets to rase awareness of prostate cancer and the need for med to get tested. Yesterday the initiative kicked-off its campaign in Diepkloof to educate the community of Soweto.