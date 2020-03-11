Government starts evacuation process of South Africans living in Wuhan

Bongani speaks to Phumla Williams Acting Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System



Government's Inter-Ministerial Task Team has confirmed that the evacuation of South Africans in Wuhan is underway. The plane left last night, and was set to stop in the Philippines to refuel, before arriving in Wuhan, China to start the evacuation process with the help of the Chinese government. 122 South Africans living in Wuhan will return to South Africa on Friday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that the returnees are healthy.