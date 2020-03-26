Covid-19 impact on labour

Bongani speaks to Thobile Lamati : Director-General of Employment and Labour



There is much anxiety, uncertainty and confusion about what this lockdown will mean for your financial well-being. What obligations does your employer have towards your wellbeing? Will your company pay for your COVID-19 tests, dock these 21 days from

annual leave, or sick leave, who will be liable for your medical bills should you contract the virus while at work?