Tracing people to address the spread of Covid-19

Bongani speaks to George Mamabolo : Contact Tracer at the South African Red Cross Society.



The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are just below the 1000 mark, sitting at 927.

Last week, The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize announced that the Red Cross will assist government in tracing 285 church members to avoid spreading the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the Free State.