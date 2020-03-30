How is local government stepping up Covid-19 outbreak response?

Bongani speaks to Parks Tau Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs



Is local government is standing up in the country's lockdown and communicating to the masses to adhere to the lockdown? All of the country's provinces now have positive Covid-19 cases. Since the country's lockdown was effected to try and manage this outbreak, we've seen instances of people continuing to travel and disregarding the lockdown rules.