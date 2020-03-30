Ventilator shortage in SA?

Bongani speaks to Chris Archer CEO of the SA Private Practitioners Forum



A critical shortage of ventilators in South Africa is set to be one of the major challenges facing our healthcare system as COVID-19 infections rise. South Africa does not, at this stage, produce any ventilating machines locally. Ventilators provide vital support to patients whose breathing is impaired by severe cases of the COVID-19 virus, but there is a global shortage.