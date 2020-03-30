Gauteng implements 24 hour lockdown on national roads in the province

Bongani speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela : Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner



The lockdown in Gauteng will be strengthened with roadblocks on major roads to prevent the movement of people to other provinces. This comes after the huge movement of people out of Gauteng ahead of the lockdown, despite government appeals for people to stay where they were to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to other provinces and

rural areas.