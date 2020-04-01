Plans to support for spaza shops during national lockdown

Bongani speaks to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Minister of Small Business Development



One of the concerns of the country's 21-day lockdown has been the question of what happens to the country's small businesses and spaza shops. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister of Small Business Development, has now outlined steps to support small businesses and spaza shops in the country. 500 million rand in support will be made available. But the country's 100 000 spaza shops will have to meet some conditions to qualify for government support.