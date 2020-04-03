(UIF) - Clarification on the rights of workers during lockdown

Bongani speaks to Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund

(UIF), has appealed to companies to apply for benefits of their employees, in order to not clog the system. He says that the department has already received nearly 4000 applications. But there are still ongoing issues and uncertainty from the public pertaining to labour guidelines during this lockdown period.