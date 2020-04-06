Is Santaco needs 3.5 billion rand to protect its members against the effects of lockdown?

Bongani speaks to Midday Mali Gauteng Spokesperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)



Since the country went into lockdown, the country's taxi industry has been at odds with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula over guidelines affecting the industry. Last week, Minister Mbalula adjusted the capacity of commuters in a taxi from 50 percent to 70 percent, and that taxi operators should provide commuters with masks. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) also said last week that it needs 3.5 billion rand to protect its members against the effects of the lockdown.