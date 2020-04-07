SA’s first SARS-COV-2 genome sequencing to find out how Covid-19 spreads

Bongani speaks to Peter Van Heusden : Researcher in the South African Bioinformatics Institute at the University of the Western Cape.



A team of scientists at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the South African Bioinformatics Institute have announced the successful genome sequencing of the first local sample of SARS-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19.



This breakthrough, which finds the genetic footprint of the virus which causes Covid-19, will help scientists to understand how Covid-19 moves from one person to another, and how the spread of the disease can be contained.