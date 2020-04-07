Sello Maake ka Ncube pay tribute to Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego

Bongani speaks to Sello Maake ka Ncube Acting legend



In the 1990s, Jam Alley had families across the country glued to their TV screens at 6.30 pm on Fridays during the era of its first presenters. Nimrod Nkosi, then known as The Sheriff, presented the show with Vinolia "V-Mash" Mashego, alongside Leon Mazibuko and Samantha Adams.



News broke yesterday that Vinolia Mashego, known as V-Mash, passed away in her home last Friday at the age of 56. Her energetic presenting style and catchphrases such as "Iyoh, bangani, iyoh", inspired many in the country. She was also a musician and acted

on some of the country's most popular programmes in that era.