#TheatreWillRiseAgain: Keeping theatre alive during lockdown

Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo Artistic Director at the Market Theatre



The Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown have had a huge impact on our community. The theatre industry has also been affected. But if you are a theatre lover, you can look forward to performances on social media. The Market Theatre Foundation has started an initiative on social media, called #TheatreWillRiseAgain. This social media campaign will see artists recreate some of their artistic work from home, including monologues and solo performances.