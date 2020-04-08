St Augustine's Hospital closed as 48 staffers test positive for COVID-19

Bongani speaks to Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu : KwaZulu Natal MEC for Health



The Netcare hospital, situated in Berea in Durban, has been identified as a hotspot for coronavirus infections in the province. According to the Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, 66 people have tested positive over the past few days, bout 48 of them are staff.



The Provincial department is engaging the hospital, with a view to closing parts of the hospital down. On Saturday, the provincial department made a call to discharged patients from the hospital to contact the KZN department of health.