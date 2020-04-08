BAT on lifting the ban of cigarettes sales

Bongani speaks to Johnny Moloto South Africa Head of External Affairs at British American Tobacco.



Should the ban on cigarette sales be lifted, is the debate that has been raging over a few days. A petition calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse a ban on the

sale of cigarettes has garnered over 4 800 signatures in less than 24 hours since it was started. British American Tobacco South Africa says the ban will have a number of unintended consequences, while Tax Justice South Africa believes that the ban encourages movement, encouraging looting, impoverishing people who are paying sky-high prices and impoverishing the country when it needs the money most.